The Biden administration’s economic plan is unlikely to create inflation pressure because the boost to demand will be spread over a decade, said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yet inflation bulls are seeing a green light from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell to double down on wagers

Europe’s economy is finally turning the corner from its worst crisis in the postwar period after a devastating double-dip recession

Warren Buffett delivered a clear verdict Saturday on the state of the U.S. economy as it emerges from the pandemic: red hot

Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy

In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected

Asia’s manufacturing activity remained robust through April even as a gauge of factory output in China, the region’s top economy and industrial powerhouse, showed signs of cooling

Companies are hiring and unemployment is falling across most advanced economies on hopes that vaccines will eventually contain the coronavirus. But not every job is coming back The U.S. economy probably notched up another bumper month of hiring in April, tallying with other reports that suggest growth momentum is building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

Australia’s central bank will maintain its highly supportive policy settings despite surging growth and falling unemployment, as it faces up to the challenge of record-low wages and inflation. Meantime, the budget deficit will be $23 billion narrower than a December forecast

Hong Kong is finally turning the corner, with the economy expected to expand for the first time since 2019 as it slowly recovers from the pandemic and social unrest before that

