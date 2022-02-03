Feb 3, 2022
Yellen on Inflation, Fed Testimony, BOE Hikes Rates: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the size of the Biden administration’s stimulus package that many blame for fueling the fastest inflation in four decades
- Yellen said it’s too early to contemplate adjusting capital requirements for U.S. banks based on how much risk they face from climate change
- All three of President Joe Biden’s nominees to join the Federal Reserve said they placed a high priority on tackling U.S. inflation
- They testify before a Senate panel today
- The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee strongly criticized President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Federal Reserve vice chair for her views on regulating climate risk
- The Bank of England hiked its key interest rate as part of a package of measures to contain inflation that’s on course to top 7%, as policy makers came within a whisker of delivering an unprecedented 50-basis point increase
- The Czech Republic is poised to make a last, unusually large increase in interest rates today before slowing one of Europe’s most aggressive campaigns to fight inflation
- It’s also rate decision day at the European Central Bank
- The record surge in U.S. auto prices -- which helped drive inflation to a four-decade high -- may finally be over, say two firms that sell cars online
- The U.K.’s cost of living crisis is set to escalate dramatically on Thursday, with millions facing a record increase in energy bills
- Brazil’s central bank signaled the world’s most aggressive monetary tightening cycle is closer to an end after delivering its third straight interest rate hike
