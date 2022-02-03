(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the size of the Biden administration’s stimulus package that many blame for fueling the fastest inflation in four decades Yellen said it’s too early to contemplate adjusting capital requirements for U.S. banks based on how much risk they face from climate change

All three of President Joe Biden’s nominees to join the Federal Reserve said they placed a high priority on tackling U.S. inflation They testify before a Senate panel today The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee strongly criticized President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Federal Reserve vice chair for her views on regulating climate risk

The Bank of England hiked its key interest rate as part of a package of measures to contain inflation that’s on course to top 7%, as policy makers came within a whisker of delivering an unprecedented 50-basis point increase The Czech Republic is poised to make a last, unusually large increase in interest rates today before slowing one of Europe’s most aggressive campaigns to fight inflation It’s also rate decision day at the European Central Bank Follow our TOPLive blog here

The record surge in U.S. auto prices -- which helped drive inflation to a four-decade high -- may finally be over, say two firms that sell cars online

The U.K.’s cost of living crisis is set to escalate dramatically on Thursday, with millions facing a record increase in energy bills

Brazil’s central bank signaled the world’s most aggressive monetary tightening cycle is closer to an end after delivering its third straight interest rate hike

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.