Yellen on Inflation, Powell Track Record, China Economy: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation
- She also defended Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s record on regulating the financial system, telling CNN financial rules had “markedly strengthened” under his term
- President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats are racing to reach agreement on a scaled-back version of his economic agenda. He met Sunday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin
- Officials in Long Beach, California, relaxed restrictions on storing shipping containers in a bid to ease a bottleneck that’s left nearly 80 vessels waiting offshore to enter the biggest U.S. gateway for ocean freight
- China’s economy risks slowing faster than global investors realize as President Xi Jinping’s push to cut its reliance on real estate and regulate sectors from education to technology combine with a power shortage and the pandemic
- Goldman cut China’s GDP growth forecast for next year
- China sought to allay concerns about the slowdown with a lengthy state media report outlining how the government is managing risks
- In the view of Bloomberg Economics, production will have to drive any turnaround
- German business confidence took another hit in October as global supply logjams damp momentum
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
