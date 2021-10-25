(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation She also defended Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s record on regulating the financial system, telling CNN financial rules had “markedly strengthened” under his term

President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats are racing to reach agreement on a scaled-back version of his economic agenda. He met Sunday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin

Officials in Long Beach, California, relaxed restrictions on storing shipping containers in a bid to ease a bottleneck that’s left nearly 80 vessels waiting offshore to enter the biggest U.S. gateway for ocean freight

China’s economy risks slowing faster than global investors realize as President Xi Jinping’s push to cut its reliance on real estate and regulate sectors from education to technology combine with a power shortage and the pandemic Goldman cut China’s GDP growth forecast for next year China sought to allay concerns about the slowdown with a lengthy state media report outlining how the government is managing risks In the view of Bloomberg Economics, production will have to drive any turnaround

German business confidence took another hit in October as global supply logjams damp momentum

