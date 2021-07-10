(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s confident Congress will back at least part of a global deal designed to stop multinationals shifting their profits and jobs to cut their tax bills.

“It is a race to the bottom that has been occurring and it’s a race nobody has won,” Yellen said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers in Venice.

There is still more work to be done before a final agreement between G-20 countries in October and the U.S. will work to address the concerns of some holdouts, she added.

The two-part tax negotiations aim to make multinational companies pay more tax in places where they operate and set a minimum corporate rate. Yellen said she is engaged in talks with Domocratic leaders in Congress, where many Republican lawmakers and some Democrats have expressed serious reservations about both so-called pillars of the deal.

“I’m very optimistic that the legislation will include what we need for the U.S. to come into compliance with pillar 2,” Yellen said, referring to the minimum tax rate part of the deal.

Speaking alongside Yellen, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he was in turn confident that three European Union countries that have so far refused to sign an outline of a deal could be convinced in time for the G-20 leaders’ meeting in October.

