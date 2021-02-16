(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised the European Central Bank for its “swift and decisive” response to the pandemic in a call with President Christine Lagarde that addressed ways to boost growth and jobs.

Yellen “commended the ECB’s swift and decisive policy response to the pandemic and discussed policy tools to foster growth and job creation in both Europe and the United States,” in the call with Lagarde Tuesday, according to an emailed statement from the Treasury.

The engagement highlights the Biden administration’s emphasis on economic recovery on both the international and domestic stages. Yellen last week told her counterparts and central bank chiefs from the Group of Seven “the time to go big is now” with regard to further fiscal support.

Read More: Yellen Takes ‘Go Big’ Message to G-7 to Aid Global Recovery

Yellen on Tuesday also stressed shared priorities including ending the pandemic, supporting the global recovery and “forcefully” addressing climate change, in addition to “deepening transatlantic cooperation” on issues of mutual interest, the Treasury said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.