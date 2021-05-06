U.S. inflation is unlikely to get out of control despite the unprecedented government spending that’s been authorized in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve officials said

Those who are putting their money where their mouths are have pushed one gauge of expected price pressures to an almost 13-year high

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has called the risks emanating from “frothy” stock prices and other potential financial imbalances “manageable.” Some current and former central bankers are not so sure