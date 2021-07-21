Biden Dismisses Inflation Worries, ECB Policy, Eviction: Eco Day
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
China Evergrande Group is exploring the prospect of listing its tourism business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the world’s most indebted developer seeks to convince investors it can generate enough cash to pay down borrowings.
Sharon Oser has been trying for months to get government assistance to pay rent. But 10 days before a federal eviction moratorium expires, the Louisiana resident has yet to see a single penny.
As the pandemic rages in Asia, offices are making a comeback.
Hamptons home prices reached a record high as New Yorkers stepped up their bidding for a dwindling supply of listings in the Long Island resort towns.
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
