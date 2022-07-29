(Bloomberg) -- For Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, there’s one stinging omission from the compromise legislation agreed to this week by Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Tax changes included in the bill fail to bring the US in line with a global deal championed by Yellen and backed last year by almost 140 countries, which aims to reshape the way multinational companies are taxed around the world.

Failure to get the US on board for the specific change -- a 15% global minimum corporate tax -- risks forgoing billions in tax revenue and sinking one of President Joe Biden’s and Yellen’s key accomplishments.

“If the administration is unable to get this through Congress -- their signature international agreement -- this would be devastating for the Treasury’s international credentials,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow based in Brussels at the German Marshall Fund. “Janet Yellen is a highly esteemed policy maker, but, what can you say, she comes across as someone who ultimately doesn’t deliver.”

The global minimum tax was attached with little controversy to Biden’s original long-term spending package, the Build Back Better bill. Since the collapse of that bill last year, the Treasury has been waiting for any new piece of legislation to get it through.

Now that one has finally arrived, however, it doesn’t go far enough. While it does include a 15% minimum “book tax” on companies traditionally eligible for credits and deductions, it’s not in line with the global deal brokered via the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

A Treasury official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the current bill wouldn’t satisfy the rules around the global minimum tax. The official said, however, the book tax was an important step toward getting big companies to pay a fair level of tax, and the global agreement remained a top priority.

Because of differences between how the two measures are structured, the US book-income tax isn’t a perfect stand-in for the globally agreed minimum tax.

Peter Barnes, a tax specialist at the Washington law firm Caplin & Drysdale, fell somewhere between the Treasury’s positive take and Kirkegaard’s reaction.

“I think it is a blow, but I don’t view it as cataclysmic,” he said.

Barnes said he expects that, as other countries adopt the global minimum tax, US-based companies would lobby Congress to bring the US fully into compliance.

That’s because American companies would then be subject to more taxes abroad or even to double-taxation, and the government would lose out on revenue.

“As the rest of the world moves forward, the US Congress will hear from companies, and will move forward, as well,” he said.

Still, that could take years.

The Biden administration could try again during the lame-duck session after November elections, especially if the European Union has by then voted to implement the global minimum tax, perhaps attaching the measure to another so-called budget reconciliation bill -- which removes the need for Republican votes by requiring just a simple majority in the Senate. But the Democrats’ appetite for another drawn-out legislative process at that point is questionable, and Manchin might still stand in the way.

After that, Republicans, many of whom oppose the overall global tax deal, are expected to take control of one or both houses of Congress.

“After the midterms, it doesn’t look like any kind of minimum tax deal will have an easier time,” said Kirkegaard.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.