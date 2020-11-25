52m ago
Yellen’s Policies, Student Debt Woes, Chilean Pensions: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Tomorrow’s Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. means the Thursday slate of economic data has been moved up to today: be on the lookout for initial jobless claims, the second reading of third-quarter GDP, durable goods orders, personal income and spending data, new home sales and core PCE
- As Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen is almost certain to pursue tighter coordination with the U.S. Federal Reserve next year -- repairing recent frictions -- though observers say she will be careful to avoid any specific move that could trigger a wave of Republican protests
- Matt Boesler investigates how Yellen’s won the backing of progressive Democrats to become Biden’s choice to serve as America’s first female Treasury secretary
- In January, 41 million borrowers carrying more than $1.6 trillion in student debt will be expected to once again start making monthly payments -- unless Congress passes new legislation, or Donald Trump takes further action to relieve the pressure
- Chileans are gearing up for a second round of early pension withdrawals after tapping $17 billion in retirement funds to buy consumer goods and pay off debts when a similar measure passed earlier this year
