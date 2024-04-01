(Bloomberg) -- We already know Janet Yellen’s ideal lunch date: the late, legendary English economist John Maynard Keynes. And based on her custom as Treasury secretary, we can guess the venue would be a local pub in Keynes’ hometown, Cambridge.

Serving as overseer of the world’s largest economy involves a lot of travel, both domestic and international, and Yellen, 77, has taken care to sample authentic cuisine in the countless meals she’s had on the road over her three-plus years in the job. Making a call on dining options perhaps offers some light distraction as she battles to sell President Joe Biden’s economic program to voters at home and touts it to counterparts abroad.

That’s not to say the former Federal Reserve chair and White House chief economist makes those decisions lightly. During a visit to North Carolina last November, Yellen opted to do some of her own research after a scheduled lunch with the state’s governor, Roy Cooper, was cancelled. Finding that the venue chosen by Cooper’s staff didn’t appear as authentic as it might have, the US Treasury chief found an alternative: Ray's Country Smokehouse-Grill in Gastonia, a city of about 80,000 in the south-central part of the state. Ray’s is very much not a franchisee of a national chain. Located in a small single-story commercial property, it advertises old-school “pit-cooked” barbecue.

Engaging with people at home and around the world is a key part of job, Yellen says. “I believe one of the best ways to do that is through food and local restaurants,” she told Bloomberg.

“From chatting with the owners of a beloved diner in Pittsburgh, to trying cheese curds in Milwaukee, to popping into a popular izakaya with my team in Tokyo, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ability to get to know people in these informal settings and taste local favorites,” Yellen said.

Southern BBQ has been something of a pattern for the Treasury secretary on her visits showcasing Biden administration economic investments. She stopped in a down-home BBQ joint near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in September 2022, another such place in Nashville in February 2023 and, last September, ate lunch at Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room in Savannah, Georgia, which has roots as a communal boardinghouse dining room going back to the 1940s. Those joining the secretary described Mrs. Wilkes’ as southern cooking at its best — lots of collard greens, fried chicken, cornbread, mac ‘n’ cheese. (Note: the restaurant advises that its menu is seasonal, and not all items may be available every day.)

But it’s not always BBQ. Last June in New Orleans, Yellen opted for Louisiana’s specialty sandwich — the “po-boy” — at a stop at Domilise's, where she ordered the shrimp filling. Seafood was also in order on a visit to Boston in January, where Yellen went for a lobster roll at a lunch with Boston Fed President Susan Collins at the upscale Back Bay restaurant Saltie Girl.

Of course, the Treasury chief’s schedule doesn’t always allow for leisurely sit-downs. In July 2021, Yellen’s plane stayed on the tarmac in Venice until a stack of pizzas was brought aboard, ensuring the entourage didn’t depart without sampling one of the most iconic of the nation’s dishes.

Taquería Gabriel, which offers classic Mexican items, won Yellen’s custom during a Mexico City visit in November. On her first trip to China as Treasury secretary, staff organized an outing to a restaurant featuring cuisine from the southwestern province of Yunnan, which included a dish of mushrooms that can have “hallucinogenic properties” if not cooked properly, the Treasury chief said in a CNN interview. (She emphasized that she was sure the dish was indeed properly prepared.)

The Beijing interlude was at a branch of the Chinese chain Yi Zuo Yi Wang, which translates as “In and Out.” Perhaps ironically, the (very American) chain In-N-Out Burger played host to Yellen four months later, when she was heading out to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

In that case, it was Yellen’s own idea to drop by the California burger haunt — well known to her from her days running the San Francisco Fed and, years before, teaching at the University of California, Berkeley.

With the clock winding down on the current administration’s four-year term, Yellen is expected to rack up several more trips this year, including another visit to China. Treasury staff and traveling reporters will doubtless be interested to see where the culinary side-adventures may still take them.

--With assistance from Viktoria Dendrinou.

