(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen told lawmakers that she will work with President Joe Biden to get countries to refrain from currency manipulation.

“The president has committed to opposing efforts by countries to artificially manipulate their currencies to gain an unfair trade advantage. I am supportive of that commitment and, if confirmed, will work in coordination with the administration to oppose any such efforts,” Yellen said in written responses to a wide range of follow-up questions from senators following her confirmation hearing Tuesday. The document was obtained by Bloomberg News.

