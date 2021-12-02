(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to avert any wage-price spiral and that she understands the “reasoning” behind plans at the central bank to scale back its asset purchases.

Wage and price behavior will be the key signs to watch to detect whether the U.S. economy is “overheating,” Yellen said, speaking virtually on Thursday to a conference organized by Reuters.

Yellen said that she isn’t currently seeing signs of any such cycle of wage gains spurring consumer prices and further increases in employment costs that then boost inflation. However, the labor market is tight, as measured by gauges including the historically high rate of people quitting their jobs, she said.

The Fed cannot affect the supply factors that have caused higher prices, Yellen also said. She noted that lowering some trade tariffs imposed during the Trump administration could help address price pressures, though that wouldn’t be a “game changer.”

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is examining some of the tariffs, which have caused problems “without justification,” Yellen said.

In a wide-ranging question-and-answer session, Yellen also said:

The threat that the omicron variant poses to the economy is very uncertain at this point. Delta did have an unexpectedly large impact; the hope is that the effect of omicron is limited

Yellen isn’t currently planning a China trip. She noted that Beijing has strict Covid-19 protocols and that Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials haven’t traveled abroad. Still, she said she is “open” to a China visit

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working on a number of outstanding issues with regard to China. Those include the country’s exchange-rate practices, she said, without offering further details

Questioned on the potential negative impact of Fed tightening for emerging markets, she noted the Fed has committed to communicating in advance any changes in policies, and that a strong U.S. economy -- which would be associated with Fed tightening -- is good for emerging markets and the world

Further reforms are needed for Treasuries trading and for money-market funds following the severe disruptions in the spring of 2020 that required “massive” Fed intervention in financial markets

There are both pros and cons to introducing a digital version of the dollar, and Yellen said she hasn’t made her mind up on the issue. The Biden administration hasn’t discussed it in any serious manner as yet, and there will need to be a consensus across Congress and the administration in order to proceed

Asked whether she planned to serve as Treasury secretary for more than two years, Yellen said she has no plans to leave the role “anytime soon”

