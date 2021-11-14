Yellen Says Quashing Covid-19 Is Key to Lowering U.S. Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling the Covid-19 virus in the U.S. is the key to easing inflation.

“It’s important to realize that the cause of this inflation is the pandemic,” Yellen said in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that is scheduled to air later Sunday.

“If we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do,” she said.

Inflation has hurt President Joe Biden’s popularity measures and complicated his bid to pass a $1.75 trillion bill funding long-term investments in social benefits such as child care and health care, while expanding taxes.

The consumer price index increased 6.2% in the 12 months through October, the fastest annual pace since 1990, according to Labor Department data released last week.

Yellen repeated that she expects inflation to decline by the second half of 2022.

“When labor supply normalizes and the pattern of demand normalizes, I would expect that, if we’re successful with the pandemic, to be sometime in the second half of next year, I would expect prices to go back to normal,” Yellen said.

