(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russian government officials had “no place” at the upcoming meetings in Bali, Indonesia, for finance chiefs from the world’s leading economies.

Speaking of the war in Ukraine, Yellen said “Russia’s actions are not the actions of a government that upholds international norms and laws. Representatives of the Putin regime have no place at this forum.”

Yellen spoke on the eve of two days of meetings on the Indonesia resort island. An impasse on how to characterize the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hanging over prospects for agreement on it and related issues as finance chiefs gather for the Group of 20 meetings.

Russia’s presence in the G-20 has hindered cooperation more broadly, including at a meeting of foreign ministers last week. The US strategy has been to forge side agreements with like-minded countries on issues like food and energy rather than a focus on achieving consensus with nations like China and Russia.

