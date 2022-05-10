Yellen Says Striking Down Abortion Rights Would Hurt US Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US economy would suffer if the Supreme Court significantly limits women’s access to abortion.

Eliminating the right to access abortion services “would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Economic research, she added, suggested such a move would increase poverty levels for women and hurt the future earnings of children.

The draft of a Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling leaked to a news outlet last week, and its authenticity was confirmed by the court. The draft would strike down the half-century federal precedent that had given women the right to seek an abortion and would allow states to make their own laws and restrictions.

