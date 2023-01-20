(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the department doesn’t prioritize some bills over others, and that any non-payment of obligations is a default as Congress is locked in a political fight over the US debt ceiling.

“Failure on the part of the United States to meet any obligation — whether it’s debt holders, to members of our military or to Social Security recipients — is effectively a default,” Yellen said Friday while speaking with reporters in Dakar, Senegal. Congress “really cannot negotiate over whether or not we’re going to honor our obligations. It’s simply the laws that we have. I will also say that Treasury systems have all been built to pay all of our bills when they’re due and on time, and not to prioritize one form of spending over another.”

Some House Republicans, as well as some analysts, have floated the idea that the Treasury Department could, if necessary, prioritize some payments, perhaps the interest on US Treasuries, if it comes very close to running out of cash, thereby reducing the damage inflicted on financial markets.

The Treasury chief informed Congressional leaders in a letter Thursday that the federal debt limit had been reached and her department had begun using special measures to avoid a US payments default. In an earlier letter, Yellen told lawmakers that so-called extraordinary measures would probably allow the Treasury to continue covering its bills through early June, but she warned that estimate is “subject to considerable uncertainty.”

The Treasury probably now has $350 billion to $400 billion of headroom available in all, said Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior US rates strategist at TD Securities. That, along with the influx of revenue that will come from individual income taxes due in April, should let the Treasury go until sometime in the July to August window without running out of cash, he said.

If no deal is struck in Congress to raise the limit, the US government would default, potentially triggering a crisis in the market for US Treasuries, which serve as a benchmark for debt securities worldwide.

