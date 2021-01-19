Yellen Says U.S. Prepared to Take On China’s ‘Abusive’ Practices

(Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Treasury secretary, said the U.S. is prepared to take on China’s “abusive” practices such as dumping products and erecting trade barriers.

“We need to take on China’s abusive, unfair and illegal practices,” she said Tuesday during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

The relationship between the world’s two largest economies is seen remaining fraught under Biden since both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are eager to punish China for intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.