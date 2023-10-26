(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US relationship with China is in a more positive place now after a “dangerous” period when there were about two years of little contact between senior officials of the world’s top two economies.

“In more or less over two years, almost no senior-level contact had taken place during the pandemic between China and the United States, and I think that was a dangerous situation,” Yellen said at an event in Bloomberg’s Washington office Thursday. That’s particularly true at times of disagreement, she said.

That lapse ended when Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali, Indonesia, about a year ago. Since then, several US cabinet secretaries, including Yellen, have visited China. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to meet with Biden Friday, ahead of a potential Biden-Xi bilateral next month.

“We need to work together on global problems,” Yellen said. “Debt relief is one of those problems, climate change is another, but there are many examples.”

Yellen was in China in July, her first visit to the US competitor as Treasury chief. At the time, she described it as a mission to revive engagement between Washington and Beijing that had deteriorated amid frictions over issues ranging from Taiwan to technology.

As part of her trip, she held five hours of talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, the first in-depth exchange between the nations’ top economic policymakers as they seek to dial back strains in the relationship.

