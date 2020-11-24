21m ago
Yellen Selection, Central Bank Stress, Trade Relief: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary signals that he plans to act aggressively to revive the world’s biggest economy, putting a former Federal Reserve chair who’s not shied away from stimulus at the helm of his economic policy
- That news was greeted with a “sigh of relief” on Wall Street
- The surging coronavirus is stoking fears of a fresh downturn for the world economy, heaping pressure on central banks and governments to lay aside other concerns and do more to spur demand
- Peru, a country that’s on its third president this month, convinced investors that its strong financial institutions would carry the day
- Trade powerhouses in Asia are helping to send ripples of recovery through the global economy, providing a buffer against virus resurgence in the U.S. and Europe that threatens to sap demand
- As Covid-19 has spread around the world, it’s challenged preconceptions about which places would best tackle the worst public health crisis in a generation
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.