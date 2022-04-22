(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. is open to scaling back the widespread Trump-era tariffs on merchandise imports from China to help provide Americans relief from the fastest inflation in four decades.

“We’re re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China,” Yellen said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” with David Westin, when asked about removing the tariffs. “It’s worth considering. We certainly want to do what we can to address inflation, and there would be some desirable effects. It’s something we’re looking at.”

