(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wasted no time Friday in confronting Russian officials at the opening session of a gathering of global finance officials in Bali, Indonesia.

“Russia’s officials, including those participating in this session, should recognize that they are adding to the horrific consequences of this war through their continued support of the Putin regime,” Yellen said Friday at the Group of 20’s meeting for finance ministers and central bank heads.

Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov is attending the meetings, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Yellen, according to a Treasury official, called Russia “solely responsible” for negative economic spillovers that have driven up global commodity prices, fueling inflation around the world.

“For the G-20, Russia’s war makes it even more important to address global macroeconomic challenges, which also include tighter financial conditions and slowing growth in some major economies,” she said.

Russia’s presence at the gathering, five months after its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to hamper the group’s ability to address a raft of pressing global topics, which also include mounting developing-country debt, a food security crisis and climate change. An impasse on how to characterize the economic fallout from the war may prevent the group from issuing a joint communique.

Yellen also offered words of assurance to Ukraine and called on the global community to increase and accelerate the delivery of aid to the embattled country.

