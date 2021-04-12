Apr 12, 2021
Yellen Spares China, Inflation Guaranteed, Asia’s Boost: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semiannual foreign-exchange report
- No economic question is being debated more hotly than whether the U.S. will see a sharp rise in inflation. But the answer ahead is simple: Yes. Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren said policy makers should be “pretty humble” about their confidence levels on inflation
- Asia stands to benefit from an acceleration in a U.S. economy turbocharged by pent-up demand and stimulus. Chang Shu looks at the likely scale of the impact on the export-oriented region
- Angela Merkel’s succession took a dramatic turn as her conservative alliance split its recommendations for the bloc’s chancellor candidate
- St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said getting three-quarters of Americans vaccinated would be a signal the Covid crisis was ending
- Singapore’s central bank is widely expected to keep policy settings unchanged amid an economic recovery and strong fiscal support
- The Biden administration is stepping up scrutiny of China’s plans for a digital yuan, with some officials concerned the move could kick off a long-term bid to topple the dollar
- The U.S. federal budget deficit more than doubled to a record $1.7 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year
- Myanmar is spiraling into crisis with warnings that the economy could contract by up to 20%
- Two of the most powerful money managers are joining up to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies
