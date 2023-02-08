Feb 8, 2023
Yellen Still Hopes to Visit China, Says Communication Important
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she still aims to visit China, though has no specific plans after the recent diplomatic spat over an alleged Chinese spy balloon over US airspace.
“I do think improved communication is important,” Yellen told reporters Wednesday when asked about plans to visit China. “I still hope to be able to visit China and meet with economic counterparts, but I don’t have any more details to offer.”
The Treasury announced last month that Yellen would make her first visit to China as Treasury secretary, following talks she held in Zurich with Vice Premier Liu He.
Read more: Yellen to Visit Beijing in Further Sign of US-China Thaw
Yellen on Wednesday said that the decision on when to go is “really up to” the State and Defense Departments. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his own trip to Beijing earlier this month after the balloon incident.
Read More: Blinken Postpones China Visit Over Alleged Spy Balloon
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
