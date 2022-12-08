(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she still anticipates that the US economy will avoid a recession, despite widespread forecasts by analysts and investors for another downturn.

As to “whether or not we can avoid a recession, I believe the answer is yes,” Yellen told reporters during a visit to Fort Worth, Texas. She highlighted that US payrolls so far have avoided declines.

The Treasury chief also said that she expects deeper engagement ahead with China, and is open to a trip to the country — though there’s no specific plan for that at this point.

Most economists see the US falling into a recession next year, according to a Bloomberg survey last month. That’s after the steepest increases in the Federal Reserve’s key interest rates since the early 1980s. But job growth has remained solid in recent months, something that’s inconsistent with broad economic slumps.

“Without seeing significant net nationwide layoffs, I believe we’re on the right track in terms of lowering inflation and a recession’s not inevitable,” Yellen said.

The secretary also flagged that, “as businesses tone down their expectations for growth and are slightly diminishing their hiring plans, quits have declined a little bit.”

“Supply-chain bottlenecks are clearly beginning to ease. That’s helpful” with respect to inflation, Yellen also said.

The Treasury secretary was also asked about whether she might visit China. This week, heads of global lenders including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have been on their first in-person visit to China since the pandemic began.

“I have no definite plan to visit China, but I am certainly open to it and look forward to more intense interactions than we’ve had over the last year or two,” Yellen said.

Read More: China’s Premier Vows to Work With G-20 on Debt Restructuring

A key issue for the Treasury, along with international lenders, has been encouraging China to be more generous in debt relief for developing nations, given that it is the biggest individual official lender.

“I’ve raised it with my counterpart, Liu He,” Yellen said of debt relief. Liu is China’s outgoing vice premier. The Treasury chief said last month she’s unfamiliar with the successive economic team in Beijing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.