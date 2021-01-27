(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday talked with her U.K. counterpart about the challenges of taxing multinational firms, a possible reference to the European country’s levies on local revenue of Internet giants such as Facebook Inc.

Yellen, in her first publicized bilateral call since becoming secretary this week, and U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak “discussed the need to find multilateral solutions to many of the issues facing the global economy, including addressing the tax challenges of efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms,” according to a Treasury statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, before President Joe Biden took office, the U.S. added Austria, Spain, and the U.K. to the string of countries it says are discriminating against American companies through their decisions to tax local revenue of big online firms such as Facebook, but stopped short of announcing retaliatory tariffs. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative had previously issued similar findings against India, Italy and Turkey.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.