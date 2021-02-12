Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the need for the Group of Seven countries to “go big” with fiscal stimulus to support economic recovery from the global pandemic, amid calls for expanding the International Monetary Fund’s resources to help developing nations.

In her first call with foreign counterparts and central bankers from the G7, Yellen said that “the time to go big is now” and that the group should focus on how to help the economy, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement after the virtual meeting held on Friday. The U.K. is the rotating head of the G7 this year.

The U.S. is leaning toward backing an increase in the IMF’s special drawing rights by as much as US$500 billion, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The fund has been lobbying for more help to support developing nations against the COVID-19 crisis. A decision could come as soon as this month.

Yellen signaled in Friday’s call a renewed focus on global cooperation, after her country’s recent change in administration. The U.S. “places a high priority on deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances,” she said, according to the Treasury’s statement.

In one-on-one calls with her U.K., German and French counterparts, Yellen has also talked about resolving mushrooming disputes over taxation of internet giants such as Facebook Inc.

Japan’s Takeaway

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters earlier that given how Friday’s talks went there’s an increasing possibility of a compromise on international taxation. American and European officials have shifted their positions in recent months, he said. Aso said he previously thought that getting a conclusion by mid-2021 was almost impossible.

The group will hold another meeting next month, Aso said.

Yellen heads to an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, where she has the chance to brief on the G7 call.