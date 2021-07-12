(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began to put a timeline on when the Biden administration hopes Congress can take up two key portions of a global tax agreement endorsed by Group of 20 finance ministers in Venice
    • She will press European Union officials in Brussels this week to reconsider their plan to propose a digital levy after securing the Group of Twenty’s endorsement for the principles of a global corporate-tax agreement.
  • Treasury yields have plunged this month -- taking the rate on the 10-year Treasury note to as low as 1.25%, the lowest since February -- suggesting investors may be having some second thoughts on the U.S. recovery
    • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said the labor market hasn’t healed enough to taper bond buying
    • Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles is calling for an internationally coordinated approach to understanding and monitoring climate-related financial risks
  • Even with June’s CPI reading set to signal stubbornly high price pressure in the U.S., Bloomberg Economics’ view is that the transitory inflation thesis will prove correct
  • Global finance chiefs gathering at the G-20 are eyeing pockets of virus variants that threaten a fragile global rebound, and central bankers are faced with a dilemma amid booming housing prices
  • Argentina’s government prepared two different sets of measures on Saturday aimed at limiting operations in the parallel exchange rate known as the blue-chip swap rate
  • As the International Monetary Fund plans for the return of staff to its headquarters buildings in Washington, the world’s financial firefighter is mapping a strategy to allow employees to work part of the week from home beyond the pandemic -- an idea that may reduce its physical-space needs
  • China’s weakening V-shaped recovery is slowing, sending a warning to the rest of world about how durable their own recoveries will prove to be
  • Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

