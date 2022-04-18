(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen won’t automatically boycott meetings of the Group of 20’s finance ministers this week in Washington if Russian officials attend, the U.S. said Monday.

Yellen will avoid some sessions but will participate in others focused on the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking on a call with reporters Monday, a senior Treasury official said Yellen doesn’t want the presence of Russian officials to stop work the U.S. and its allies must do in the context of the G-20 meetings.

Earlier this month Yellen had said U.S. officials wouldn’t take part in some G-20 meetings this year in which Russia is allowed to participate, though it wasn’t clear then which sessions the U.S. and Russia would participate in together.

The official said Russia’s finance minister may attend meetings virtually this week.

Yellen and her deputy secretary, Wally Adeyemo, will each take part in multiple events this week as part of, or on the sidelines of, the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Yellen plans to prioritize efforts to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, dealing with the economic fallout from that war and with other issues including climate change.

She plans to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and will hold a press conference on Thursday.

