Yellen to Visit Senior Leaders in China in April, Politico Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China in April to meet with the country’s senior leaders, Politico reported, citing US government officials with knowledge of the trip.
Yellen previously traveled to Beijing in July. She and other senior US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have visited over the past year as ties between the two economic superpowers stabilize.
Read more: US Tells China Yellen Wants a 2024 Visit as Ties Stabilize
A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment to Politico. The outlet said the Chinese embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
