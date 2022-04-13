(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday will warn governments “sitting on the fence” over the international effort to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that any moves to undermine sanctions would draw the ire of the U.S. and its allies.

“The future of our international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake,” Yellen said in an excerpt of a speech she’s scheduled to deliver in Washington. “And let’s be clear,” she added, “the unified coalition of sanctioning countries will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place.”

The U.S. Treasury chief also rebutted any criticism that the efforts led by Washington to isolate Russia from the dollar-based global financial system were “motivated by any one country’s foreign policy objectives.”

The U.S.-led neutralizing of about half of Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves, and cutting off a swathe of Russian institutions from accessing dollar-based financial infrastructure, has raised questions among some analysts about whether it’s abusing the greenback’s dominance.

Yellen in her speech suggested, however, that the U.S. and its allies were acting to safeguard international rules, rather than violate them. Russia, instead, is the one that’s broken with a global norms, the secretary indicated. She will speak at an event sponsored by the Atlantic Council, an institution established in the 1960s to foster support for collective international security.

Principled Action

“We are acting in support of our principles -- our opposition to aggression, to widespread violence against civilians and in alignment with our commitment to a rules-based global order that protects peace and prosperity,” she said.

Washington and its allies were successful in exacting deep damage even after Russia’s central bank largely removed U.S. dollars from its $640 billion-plus reserves -- power that could potentially encourage some emerging markets to turn instead to other currencies for international trade and finance.

Saudi Arabia reportedly was last month considering accepting yuan payments for oil sold to China, for example.

Yellen also used the speech to call on governments to extend the cooperation shown in punishing Russia to other urgent global projects, from fighting climate change to upping the effort on vaccine distribution.

Reform Proposals

She recommended modernizing the International Monetary Fund and World Bank so they are “fit for the 21st century,” but excerpts of the speech didn’t offer specific proposals. The remarks come a week before finance chiefs from across the globe gather -- virtually and in person -- in Washington for the spring meetings organized by the World Bank and IMF.

“Some may say that now is not the right time to think big,” she said. “Yet, I see this as the right the time to work to address the gaps in our international financial system that we are witnessing in real time.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.