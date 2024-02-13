(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted progress in bringing down inflation even as the latest monthly data pointed to stubborn price gains — including across several key household expenses.

“To make something of month-to-month variability is something I am very loath to do,” Yellen told reporters hours after a government report showed a bigger-than-expected monthly increase in consumer prices. “What I see in the data is continuing progress in bringing inflation down, in line with the Fed’s target,” she said, referring to the Federal Reserve’s 2% longer-run goal.

The so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% in January, exceeding almost all estimates in Bloomberg’s survey. The monthly advance was the fastest since last May. From a year ago, the measure advanced 3.9%, the same as the prior month.

Economists favor the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall CPI. That measure advanced 0.3% from December and 3.1% from a year ago.

Yellen, speaking after an event in Pittsburgh, also addressed one of the more worrying components of CPI, shelter costs, which contributed more than two-thirds of the overall increase.

Housing Costs

“Costs of rental apartments have moderated and even declined some, but we’re in a process that takes some time before that shows up in housing costs in the CPI,” she said — pointing to how rental adjustments only show up gradually, as leases renew.

In her remarks earlier at the Steel City’s West Penn Hospital, the Treasury chief highlighted that “overall inflation is down by around two-thirds since its peak,” pointing to lower prices for gas, eggs and airline fares compared to a year earlier.

The monthly figures painted a less favorable picture for household budgets. While gasoline prices fell for a fourth month, those for groceries s climbed at the fastest pace in a year and housing costs continued to rise. Prices for medical care services, like hospital visits, jumped by the most since September 2022.

In her speech, which largely focused on the Biden administration’s work to make health care more affordable, Yellen also highlighted the continued strength of the US economy and labor market.

“The recession that many forecasters predicted we would need to see inflation come down hasn’t materialized,” she said, adding that Americans are also benefiting from wage growth that now exceeds inflation.

Yellen is on her second trip to the Midwest in three weeks to tout the Biden administration’s economic policies.

