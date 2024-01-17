(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on lawmakers to pass a temporary spending bill this week and avert a partial US government shutdown.

“Failing to fund the government by this Friday’s deadline would harm American families and small businesses across the country,” Yellen said in a speech Wednesday morning in Washington. “I’m heartened there’s bipartisan agreement, and urge members of Congress to meet the deadline to prevent an unnecessary shutdown.”

Congressional leaders agreed to the measure last week and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made passing it a priority in his chamber this week. Though ultra-conservatives in the House oppose the bill, Speaker Mike Johnson can bypass them by relying on Democrats for support.

The short-term spending measure would fund some US agencies — set to run out of money after Jan. 19 — through March 1 and others through March 8. It doesn’t include several disputed items, amid continuing efforts to reach a bargain on US border restrictions and Ukraine aid. Nor does it carry an $80 billion tax package for businesses and families that’s being worked on by lawmakers.

Addressing the US Conference of Mayors, Yellen said the Biden administration’s aggressive spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which many commentators criticized for exacerbating price pressures, had been vindicated by the US economy’s continued strength.

“GDP growth is strong and inflation has declined significantly,” she said. “And we’ve recovered faster than our peers around the world.”

--With assistance from Erik Wasson.

