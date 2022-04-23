(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen entered an often heated debate in the European Union over how to readjust public finances following Covid-19, saying that more flexible fiscal rules are needed.

The EU has suspended debt and deficit constraints linked to its cornerstone Maastricht Treaty to allow nations to cope with the additional spending needed to fight the pandemic. The so-called Stability and Growth Pact is due to kick in again in January, though some countries are pushing for changes to the strict rules when they return.

“My personal opinion is that they need a lot more flexibility, and that the features of the Maastricht Treaty have really made it almost impossible to have sensible fiscal policy in a place like Italy,” Yellen said in an interview with Alan Friedman for his forthcoming book, “Il prezzo del futuro.”

While the U.S. official’s comment contrasts with the tougher line traditionally taken by northern European countries including Germany, it echoes growing calls within the bloc for nations to have more discretion on how to support their economies. The European Commission has said it will reassess the reactivation of the pact once it publishes a new economic forecast on May 16.

Yellen also encouraged European partners to distinguish between spending to finance deficits and spending on investment and infrastructure.

“As long as it’s a good project that is going to have a payoff that exceeds the cost of capital, you say that’s very sensible,” Yellen said. “Something like that should be true of a country as well.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.