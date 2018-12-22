(Bloomberg) -- A driver died after his car hit a truck that was stopped by a Yellow Vest blockade in the south of France while protests continued for a sixth weekend in central Paris and across the country.

The car crash happened on a ramp to the highway in the southern French town of Perpignan, AFP reported, citing a local prosecutor. The driver was 36.

The accident late Friday brings the total number of deaths related to the Yellow Vest movement to 10, according to AFP. The grassroots movement has been behind protests across France for weeks, calling for lower fuel taxes, as well as an improvement in living conditions.

More demonstrations are taking place Saturday with a surprise gathering of “hundreds” of protesters in Paris’s tourist destination of Montmartre, which forced local shops to close early Saturday, France Info radio reported.

These protesters then headed toward the Opera area, another major tourist destination with its Galeries Lafayette and Printemps department stores, as of 11:30 a.m. local time, BFM TV reported. Police forces were on the scene, according to the TV reports.

About 800 people were taking part in the Paris protests, BFM reported, citing the Paris police.

Participation Wanes

About 66,000 people joined nationwide protests a week ago, about half the number that had participated a week earlier, and well below the more than 300,000 on the first “Day of Action” on Nov. 17.

French public opinion still largely backs the demands of the Yellow Vests, but support has declined after President Emmanuel Macron made concessions and some protesters turned violent, burning cars and looting stores.

People across France have been donning high-visibility vests for more than a month to express a range of grievances and demands, ranging from lower taxes and higher wages to better public services. Recently, the grassroots movement’s demands have focused on allowing more use of referendums to enact laws.

Macron this month announced he’d boost the minimum wage, scrap taxes on overtime and year-end bonuses, and eliminate a new tax on pensions. Most Yellow Vests leaders denounced the measures as inadequate and said protests would continue.

41% Support

The Yellow Vest protests have support of 41 percent of the French, unchanged in a week, an Elabe poll for BFM TV said Wednesday. Of those surveyed, 54 percent said protests should continue, down from 69 percent at the end of November.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner this week announced that police would start removing blockades at roundabouts, and 170 had been dismantled by Wednesday, the ministry said.

The protests have already bruised the French economy, just as Macron is in need of a boost to help deliver his reform agenda. Consumer spending unexpectedly fell in November and confidence among retailers slumped to its lowest in three years this month, statistics agency Insee said Friday in its last data releases before Christmas.

