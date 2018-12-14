(Bloomberg) -- Private-sector growth in France contracted for the first time in more than two years after protests and violence disrupted businesses across the country.

A Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing and services slumped to 49.3 in December from 54.2 in November, marking the biggest monthly drop since 2011. New orders fell, employment growth decelerated and confidence fell to a three-year low.

The euro weakened after the report and was down 0.2 percent to $1.1343 as of 9:20 a.m. Paris time.

While the French economy was set to record “a fairly reasonable” quarterly expansion, the “Yellow Vests” protests have changed the outlook, said Eliot Kerr, an economist at IHS Markit. A downturn in manufacturing gathered momentum and a contraction in services “presents significant downside risks to fourth-quarter growth prospects,” he said.

The Yellow Vests initially started as a fuel-tax protest, but quickly became a catchall for all sorts of grievances in daily life. President Emmanuel Macron was forced to backtrack on some of his budget strategy to defuse the situation after violence, rioting and looting broke out in recent weeks.

There’s little evidence that the proposed wage increases and tax cuts have had much effect. Political risk is at its highest level since the month after Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in last year’s election, according to GeoQuant, a political-risk analytics firm.

The PMI for Germany and the euro area will be published later on Friday. The composite number for the 19-nation currency region is forecast to have improved slightly in December to 51.8 from 51.7.

