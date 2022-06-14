(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rain and snow-melting warmth delivered a double whammy as flooding inundated southern Montana and Yellowstone National Park, which partially evacuated on Monday and closed, its first summer closure in decades. Up to nine inches of combined rain and melted snow led to a 14-and-a-half-feet rise in parts of the Yellowstone River, submerging infrastructure and triggering rockslides in the park. Entrances remained closed on Tuesday afternoon.

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a

— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

The immediate causes of the event include an atmospheric river — a thin jet of air that moves moisture beyond the tropics — that parked over the Upper Yellowstone watershed after soaking Seattle and other areas to the west last week. Longer-term factors exacerbating the rainfall and snowmelt are the same ones fueling fires this week in Arizona and continued drought conditions from southern Louisiana to Oregon up to Montana’s Canadian border.

“Exactly the kinds of things that we’re seeing, even with this type of event, is what we’re projecting we will see more of in the coming decades,” said Cathy Whitlock, a scientist who specializes in ancient climates at Montana State University.

Whitlock and several co-authors published last June the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, a 260-page scientific report detailing past and current temperature and precipitation trends in the region’s six watersheds, and projections for what lay ahead. While there are detailed global, national and regional climate reports, the Yellowstone assessment, Whitlock said, is the first such in-depth treatment of an ecosystem. It was supported by the US Geological Survey, two universities and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit.

The Upper Yellowstone watershed, which covers more than half of the park, is 2° Fahrenheit (1.1° Celsius) hotter than it was in 1950, sees peak streamflow 12 days earlier than it did in 1950 and could lose 44% of its snowpack this century in a medium climate-change scenario. Late springtime rain is up 20% since 1950 and five rivers that feed Yellowstone have seen streamflow increases between 30% and 80%.

This year has been a dramatic illustration of the larger trend. Repeated spring rains soaked the ground and mingled with heavy, wet snow that melted and flowed from high elevations.

“In this region in particular, everything is ultimately being driven by warmer temperatures,” Whitlock said. The heat turns falling snow into rain, melts accumulated snow earlier than it used to and makes floods worse. “They’re really, I think, ultimately being driven by warmer temperatures.”

Whitlock prepared to give a talk Tuesday night about climate change in Red Lodge, Montana, where Rock Creek overtook Main Street. “It’s canceled because it’s all flooded out,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.