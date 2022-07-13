Yellowstone Says Most Park Roads Open After June’s Flooding

(Bloomberg) -- Most roads in Yellowstone National Park have been cleared following last month’s historic flood, the National Park Service reported Wednesday.

“Approximately 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry will now be open,” the park service said in a press release. “Crews are continuing to evaluate damage and make repairs throughout the park.”

The park is located in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

