A soldier was killed and 12 others wounded in a bomb-laden blast targeting a military training camp in the countryside of Taiz governorate. In a statement , the military police division of the government military forces said that their forces shot down the bomb drone for the Shiite Houthi rebels which was flying over a military training camp in Al-Shamayteen district.

This attack comes after the rebels said earlier today they attacked King khalid military base in southern Saudi Arabia with two bomb-laden drones . The Houthis have accelerated their attacks with drones and missiles on Saudi Arabia simultaneously with their continued offensive on the resource-rich Governorate of Marib, despite U.N. and international calls to stop the attack which could cause massive displacement.

