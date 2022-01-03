(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi fighters hijacked a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Sunday night, according to a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition.

The ship, called Rawabi, was carrying supplies used to operate a Saudi hospital on the island of Socotra, and was sailing near Hodeida when it was attacked, the coalition said in a statement on Monday. The coalition called for the fighters to “immediately release the ship” and threatening to use force if they didn’t.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government since 2014. A Saudi Arabian-led coalition intervened the following year with a bombing campaign, on the side of the government. The UN has called the conflict -- in which tens of thousands of people have died -- the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

