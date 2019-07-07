(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they have new types of locally made ballistic missiles that they will use in the conflict with the Saudi-led coalition.

Mahdi Al-Mashat, president of the rebels’ ruling council, showcased the drones and missiles at a military exhibition, according to a report in the rebel-held Saba news agency. The weapons “would change the course of the battle,” he said.

Houthi rebels have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting the kingdom with precision missiles, including those of the cruise variety. The Saudi-led coalition is fighting to restore the rule of the internationally recognized government.

