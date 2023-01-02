(Bloomberg) -- Yemen plans to start building a port in the Qishn area of the eastern Mahra region at a cost of $130 million in two months, Deputy Transport Minister Naser Shuraif said.

This week, the government approved a deal with Ajham Energy & Mining Co. for the construction of the Arabian Sea port in an area bordering Oman and involving a 50-year concession, Shuraif said by phone.

The deal stipulates the construction of the port within about three years and includes building a road for $45 million to transport the minerals to the maritime hub.

The country has been devastated by a seven-year conflict that spurred a humanitarian catastrophe. The project will provide an opportunity for improvement, the official said.

