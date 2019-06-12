(Bloomberg) -- A missile fired by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels hit a Saudi airport on Wednesday, wounding 26 people and ratcheting up tensions in the Gulf just as international efforts to avert escalation get underway.

The projectile hit the arrival section at Abha International airport in the southwest of the country, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition that’s fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Yemen’s Houthis said earlier in the day that they had targeted Abha airport with cruise missiles. A spokesman for the Houthi forces, Yahia Saree, said the missile struck the airport’s watchtower, according to rebel-held Saba news agency.

Gulf frictions have spiked since the U.S. stopped granting waivers to buyers of Iranian oil early in May, tightening sanctions slapped on the Islamic Republic after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal a year ago.

With an economic crisis looming, Iran announced last month it would gradually withdraw from the multilateral accord intended to curb its nuclear program unless Europe throws it a lifeline.

Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi pumping stations in Yanbu last month, forcing the oil-exporter to temporarily shut a key oil pipeline. That attack, like many launched from Yemen, used drones. The Houthis have also regularly lobbed rockets toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, but have tended to do only minimal damage.

