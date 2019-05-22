Yemen Rebels Claim Another Attack on Saudi Airport With Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi rebels who are backed by Iran said they have attacked Najran airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with a drone, the second such strike in 24 hours.

The attack this time targeted a fighter jet hangar at the airport, the rebel-held Saba news agency reported. This comes days after the rebels targeted one of Saudi Arabian Oil Company’s facilities in the kingdom.

The rebels announced this week that they have identified 300 targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Both countries are part of a coalition trying to unseat the Houthis from the capital Sana’a.

The coalition hasn’t immediately responded to reports of the drone attack.

