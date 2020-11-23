(Bloomberg) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have struck a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia with a missile.

The Houthis hit a fuel-distribution center in Jeddah on the kingdom’s west coast with a Quds 2 rocket, according to a statement from their spokesman, Yahya Saree.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Houthis, who have been fighting the Yemeni government in a civil war since 2015, frequently fire missiles into Saudi Arabia, some of which are intercepted.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for strikes on Aramco’s Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oil field in September 2019. The United Nations concluded that those missiles probably came from Iran, which backs the Shiite group.

