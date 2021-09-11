(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked the port of Mokha in the west of Taiz province Saturday, causing damage to infrastructure, according to forces backed by the Saudi-led military coalition in the country.

The port was hit with missiles and bomb-laden drones, Wadhah al-Dubaish, a spokesman of the Joint Forces that control the west coast, said by phone. The rebels used three ballistic missiles and six drones in the attacks, while two of the drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The attack coincided with a visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Transport to kick off the resumption of operations at the port, which had been closed to commercial shipping since the breakout of the war in 2015, Al-Dubaish said.

The port had been re-purposed as a military base for coalition member the United Arab Emirates following its capture from the Houthis in 2017.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the attack.

