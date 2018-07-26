Yemen Rebels Say They Attacked Abu Dhabi Airport With Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Yemeni Shiite Houthis said Thursday they had launched drone strikes at Abu Dhabi’s airport in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Masirah TV, which is controlled by the rebels, reported.

The rebels said they used a new long-distance drone named Sammad 3, after the Houthi leader Saleh al-Sammad, who was killed in an air strike by the Saudi-led Arab coalition several weeks ago.

The Houthis on July 18 said they had attacked a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh using a Sammad 2 drone.

