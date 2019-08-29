Yemen’s Government Accuses U.A.E. of Bombing Its Forces in Aden

(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said U.A.E. warplanes have bombed its troops in the south to support separatist forces.

The Saudi-backed government condemned the “flagrant” attacks by the United Arab Emirates, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. The airstrikes took place in the southern cities of Aden and Zinjibar, killing and wounding civilians as well as military personnel, it said.

The U.A.E. has previously denied arming or financing separatist forces.

