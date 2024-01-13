(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi rebels carried out a military drill Saturday in the province of Saada near Saudi Arabia after strikes by the US and allied forces, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

The exercise involved the live firing of tanks, artillery, drones and other weapons against targets bearing Israeli flags. Houthi commanders said they were ready to take part in the battle against “American and Zionist” enemies, according to the report.

The group carried out a similar drill in Saada in 2015, just before the start of the war with Saudi Arabia.

The US on Friday launched an airstrike on a Houthi rebel radar installation in what was described as a follow-up attack to an earlier barrage across Yemen.

