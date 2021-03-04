(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi Aramco site in the city of Jeddah on Thursday with a missile, in what would be the latest in a series of attacks by the group on the kingdom.

The Houthis, on the website of TV Al Masirah, which they run, didn’t specify the target in Saudi Arabia’s second-biggest city. Aramco and the Saudi government’s Center for International Communication did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Iran-backed Yemeni group also said it separately bombed an air base in Saudi Arabia’s south-west with a drone on the same day. Both attacks hit their targets, the Houthis said.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government since 2014. A Saudi Arabian-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of the government. The UN has called the conflict -- in which tens of thousands of people have died -- the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

