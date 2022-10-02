Yemen Truce Has Expired With No New Pact Reached, UN Envoy Says

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations-brokered truce between Yemen’s internationally-recognized government backed by the Saudis and the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebel militia has expired without reaching a new agreement, UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

“The UN Envoy regrets that an agreement has not been reached today, as an extended and expanded truce would provide additional critical benefits to the population,” the statement said.

The truce, which was first enforced on April 2 and was renewed for two months twice granted the Houthis an easing of restrictions of fuel ships to Hodiedah port and a limited number of commercial flights to and from Sana’a airport.

